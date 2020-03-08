Chiara Ferragni ha appena perso una persona importantissima per la sua vita. La famosa blogger ed influencer ha salutato la persona ormai defunta con un lungo post sui social networks.
Chiara Ferragni è una delle blogger ed influencer più importanti del mondo. La biondissima esperta di moda e di marketing, infatti, è seguita da un numero di persone a dir poco pazzeschi, che interagiscono velocemente e con tanta attenzione ad ogni suo contenuto. Per questo è una delle donne più pagate in Italia per fare pubblicità sui social networks tramite i propri profili ufficiali. E per questo è vista da tantissime persone come un punto di riferimento per essere informati sulla moda e sulle tendenze più nuove. Ma anche per delle curiosità, che riguardano la vita con Fedez, la nuova routine che impone la maternità e tutti i retroscena della sua quotidianità. Proprio tramite i social la donna ha voluto dare addio ad una sua parente.
Chiara Ferragni, gravissimo lutto: l’annuncio su Instagram
Da pochissime ore, Chiara Ferragni ha detto addio a sua nonna. L’anziana non stava molto bene e si è spenta da pochissimo tempo, lasciando una ferita che sicuramente brucerà ancora per tanti mesi. La donna scrive: “Questa è la mia foto preferita con noi, tutte le generazioni in una sola immagine. Ed è bello vedere come tenessi in braccio Leo, che non era sicuro saresti mai riuscito a vedere dato che ti eri ammalata mentre ero incinta”. Una storia davvero molto struggente, un momento complicato per l’influencer. I fan però le sono stati vicini e continueranno ad esserlo nei prossimi giorni.
The first photo of this slideshow is my favorite of our four generations together: Leo was barely 2 months old and I remember how beautiful It was to see him with you grandma, while it was unclear you’d ever be able to meet him since you got so sick while I was still pregnant. I remember watching you holding him and feeling so emotional I almost couldn’t keep my tears (and my sister Vale couldn’t ❤️). That’s why It was my last present to you the other day at the hospital, hoping it would make you feel better thinking about all the people that love you. Last night, after fighting for weeks like the strong woman you’ve always been, you decided It was time to go. And all our hearts are broken and we already miss you so much and It’s even hard to talk about it, or talk about you. Maybe in this diffucult time you thought it was better becoming our angel and protecting us from up there. I really hope so. What really breaks my heart is thinking about my mum right now losing her beloved mother in a time when not even regular funerals are allowed. Seeing them together at the hospital in these past three weeks made me realize once again how love, family and health are the only things that really matter. My mum is the most human person I know and I know grandma how proud you are of her everyday. Keep an eye on all of us and thanks for the best memories, we love you forever ❤️