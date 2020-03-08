Chiara Ferragni ha appena perso una persona importantissima per la sua vita. La famosa blogger ed influencer ha salutato la persona ormai defunta con un lungo post sui social networks.

Chiara Ferragni è una delle blogger ed influencer più importanti del mondo. La biondissima esperta di moda e di marketing, infatti, è seguita da un numero di persone a dir poco pazzeschi, che interagiscono velocemente e con tanta attenzione ad ogni suo contenuto. Per questo è una delle donne più pagate in Italia per fare pubblicità sui social networks tramite i propri profili ufficiali. E per questo è vista da tantissime persone come un punto di riferimento per essere informati sulla moda e sulle tendenze più nuove. Ma anche per delle curiosità, che riguardano la vita con Fedez, la nuova routine che impone la maternità e tutti i retroscena della sua quotidianità. Proprio tramite i social la donna ha voluto dare addio ad una sua parente.

Chiara Ferragni, gravissimo lutto: l’annuncio su Instagram

Da pochissime ore, Chiara Ferragni ha detto addio a sua nonna. L’anziana non stava molto bene e si è spenta da pochissimo tempo, lasciando una ferita che sicuramente brucerà ancora per tanti mesi. La donna scrive: “Questa è la mia foto preferita con noi, tutte le generazioni in una sola immagine. Ed è bello vedere come tenessi in braccio Leo, che non era sicuro saresti mai riuscito a vedere dato che ti eri ammalata mentre ero incinta”. Una storia davvero molto struggente, un momento complicato per l’influencer. I fan però le sono stati vicini e continueranno ad esserlo nei prossimi giorni.

