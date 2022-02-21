Netflix, che regalo speciale per gli utenti: non potete perdere nulla. I prossimi mesi saranno decisivi anche per battere la concorrenza
Non di sole fiction vivono gli utenti delle piattaforme streaming e gli operatori del settore lo sanno bene. Anche in casa Netflix che pure, con i suoi investimenti e le sue proposte, continua a confermarsi leader.
L’azienda americana è leader nello streaming on demand ma deve affrontare una concorrenza che in Italia sta diventando pesante. Ci sono Amazon Prime Video e Disney+, adesso c’è anche Sky (insieme a Now)) che dalla scorsa settimana ha lanciato Peacock TV che è gratis per moltissimi dei suoi abbonati. E per questo Netflix passa al contrattacco con un catalogo arricchito da 80 nuovi film.
Netflix, che regalo speciale per gli utenti: l’elenco dei film da non perdere
Questi sono i titoli dei film che stanno per arrivare su Netflix:
13: The Musical
20th Century Girl
A Jazzman’s Blues
Against The Ice
All Quiet On The Western Front
Along For The Ride
A Perfect Pairing
Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood
Athena
Beauty
Bigbug
Black Crab
Blonde
Boo!
Brazen
Bubble
The Bubble
Carter
Choose Or Die
Day Shift
Don’t Blame Karma!
Drifting Home
End Of The Road
Enola Holmes 2
Falling For Christmas
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Home Team
Hustle
Interceptor
Ivy & Bean
Jungle
Khufiya
Knives Out 2
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
Love And Leashes
Love In The Villa
Luckiest Girl Alive
Matilda
Me Time
Metal Lords
Monica, O My Darling
Monkey Man
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
Munich – The Edge Of War
My Father’s Dragon
Operation Mincemeat
Persuasion
Purple Hearts
Qala
Rescued By Ruby
Rustin
Senior Year
Seoul Vibe
Shirley
Slumberland
Spaceman
Spiderhead
Tall Girl 2
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
The Adam Project
They Cloned Tyrone
The Good Nurse
The Gray Man
The Inheritance
The Mother
The Mothership
The Noel Diary
The Pale Blue Eye
The Royal Treatment
The School For Good And Evil
The Sea Beast
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge Of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)
The Swimmers
The Takedown
The Weekend Away
The Wonder
Through My Window
Troll
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
Untitled Holiday Rom-Com
We Have A Ghost
Wendell & Wild
White Noise
Windfall
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
You People