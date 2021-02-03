Laura Pausini orgoglio italiano nel mondo: successo strabiliante per la grandissima artista originaria di Faenza.
Pochi minuti fa sono state svelate tutte le nomination che si contenderanno i premi della settantottesima edizione dei Golden Globes, il cui evento si terrà il prossimo 28 febbraio. Ad annunciarlo alle ore 5:30 del mattino (ora locale) sono stati Sarah Jessica Parker e Taraji P. Henson.
Grandissimo successo per Laura Pausini, che è cin lizza con il brano “Io sì/Seen“ nella categoria Miglior canzone originale.
Golden Globes 2021, le nomination per cinema e tv
CINEMA
Miglior film drammatico
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Il processo ai Chicago 7
Miglior film commedia-musicale
- Borat – Seguito di film cinema
- Hamilton
- Palm Springs
- Music
- The Prom
Miglior regia
- David Fincher – Mank
- Regina King – One Night in Miami
- Emerald Ferrell – Promising Young Woman
- Aaron Sorkin – Il processo ai Chicago 7
- Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
Miglior attore protagonista in un film drammatico
- Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins – The Father
- Gary Oldman – Mank
- Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Miglior attore protagonista in un film commedia-musicale
- Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat – Seguito di film cinema
- James Corden – The Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
- Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg – Palm Springs
Miglior attrice protagonista in un film drammatico
- Viola Davis- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
- Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holliday
Miglior attrice protagonista in un film commedia-musicale
- Maria Bakalova – Borat – Seguito di film cinema
- Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
- Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot
- Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma
- Kate Hudson – Music
Miglior attore non protagonista
- Bill Murray – On the Rocks
- Sacha Baron Cohen – Il processo ai Chicago 7
- Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto – The Little Things
Miglior attrice non protagonista
- Glenn Close – Elegia americana
- Olivia Colman – The Father
- Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
- Amanda Seyfried – Mank
- Helena Zengel – News of the World
Miglior sceneggiatura
- Promising Young Woman
- Mank
- Il processo ai Chicago 7
- The Father
- Nomadland
Miglior colonna sonora
- Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky
- Ludwig Goransson – Tenet
- James Newton Howard – News of the World
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – Mank
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste – Soul
Miglior canzone
- “Fight for you” – Judas and the Black Messiah
- “Hear My Voice” – Il processo ai Chicago 7
- “Io sì (Seen)” – La vita davanti a sé (Laura Pausini)
- “Speak Now” – One Night in Miami
- “Tigress & Tweed” – The United States vs. Billie Holliday
Miglior film d’animazione
- The Croods: A New Age
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Miglior film in lingua straniera
- Another Round – Danimarca
- La Llorona- USA/Messico
- La vita davanti a sé – Italia
- Minari – USA/Corea del Sud
- Two of Us – Francia
TV
Miglior serie tv drammatica
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Ratched
Miglior serie tv commedia-musicale
- Emily in Paris
- Ted Lasso
- The Flight Attendant
- Schitt’s Creek
- The Great
Miglior miniserie o film tv
- Normal People
- La regina degli scacchi
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie tv drammatica
- Josh O’Connor – The Crown
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
- Al Pacino – Hunters
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie tv commedia-musicale
- Don Cheadle – Black Monday
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
- Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie tv drammatica
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Jodie Colmer – Killing Eve
- Emma Corrin – The Crown
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Sarah Paulson – Ratched
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie tv commedia-musicale
- Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning – The Great
- Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
- Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
- Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird
- Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule
- Hugh Grant – The Undoing
- Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True
Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
- Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
- Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
- Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
- Shira Haas – Unorthodox
- Anya Taylor-Joy – La regina degli scacchi
Miglior attore non protagonista
- John Boyega – Small Axe
- Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule
- Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Jim Parsons – Hollywood
- Donald Sutherland – The Undoing
Miglior attrice non protagonista
- Gillian Anderson – The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
- Cynthia Nixon – Ratched.