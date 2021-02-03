Laura Pausini orgoglio italiano nel mondo: successo strabiliante!

Laura Pausini orgoglio italiano nel mondo: successo strabiliante per la grandissima artista originaria di Faenza.

Laura Pausini
Laura Pausini (screenshot da Instagram)

Pochi minuti fa sono state svelate tutte le nomination che si contenderanno i premi della settantottesima edizione dei Golden Globes, il cui evento si terrà il prossimo 28 febbraio. Ad annunciarlo alle ore 5:30 del mattino (ora locale) sono stati Sarah Jessica Parker e Taraji P. Henson.

Grandissimo successo per Laura Pausini, che è cin lizza con il brano “Io sì/Seen“ nella categoria Miglior canzone originale.

Golden Globes 2021, le nomination per cinema e tv

golden globes
golden globes

CINEMA

Miglior film drammatico

  • The Father
  • Mank
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Il processo ai Chicago 7

Miglior film commedia-musicale

  • Borat – Seguito di film cinema
  • Hamilton
  • Palm Springs
  • Music
  • The Prom

Miglior regia

  • David Fincher – Mank
  • Regina King – One Night in Miami
  • Emerald Ferrell – Promising Young Woman
  • Aaron Sorkin – Il processo ai Chicago 7
  • Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

Miglior attore protagonista in un film drammatico

  • Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Anthony Hopkins – The Father
  • Gary Oldman – Mank
  • Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Miglior attore protagonista in un film commedia-musicale

  • Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat – Seguito di film cinema
  • James Corden – The Prom
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
  • Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield
  • Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

Miglior attrice protagonista in un film drammatico

  • Viola Davis- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
  • Frances McDormand – Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
  • Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holliday

Miglior attrice protagonista in un film commedia-musicale

  • Maria Bakalova – Borat – Seguito di film cinema
  • Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
  • Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot
  • Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma
  • Kate Hudson – Music

Miglior attore non protagonista

  • Bill Murray – On the Rocks
  • Sacha Baron Cohen – Il processo ai Chicago 7
  • Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami
  • Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Jared Leto – The Little Things

Miglior attrice non protagonista

  • Glenn Close – Elegia americana
  • Olivia Colman – The Father
  • Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
  • Amanda Seyfried – Mank
  • Helena Zengel – News of the World

Miglior sceneggiatura

  • Promising Young Woman
  • Mank
  • Il processo ai Chicago 7
  • The Father
  • Nomadland

Miglior colonna sonora

  • Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky
  • Ludwig Goransson – Tenet
  • James Newton Howard – News of the World
  • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – Mank
  • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste – Soul

Miglior canzone

  • “Fight for you” – Judas and the Black Messiah
  • “Hear My Voice” – Il processo ai Chicago 7
  • “Io sì (Seen)” – La vita davanti a sé (Laura Pausini)
  • “Speak Now” – One Night in Miami
  • “Tigress & Tweed” – The United States vs. Billie Holliday

Miglior film d’animazione

  • The Croods: A New Age
  • Onward
  • Over the Moon
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers

Miglior film in lingua straniera

  • Another Round – Danimarca
  • La Llorona- USA/Messico
  • La vita davanti a sé – Italia
  • Minari – USA/Corea del Sud
  • Two of Us – Francia

TV

Miglior serie tv drammatica

  • The Crown
  • Lovecraft Country
  • The Mandalorian
  • Ozark
  • Ratched

Miglior serie tv commedia-musicale

  • Emily in Paris
  • Ted Lasso
  • The Flight Attendant
  • Schitt’s Creek
  • The Great

Miglior miniserie o film tv

  • Normal People
  • La regina degli scacchi
  • Small Axe
  • The Undoing
  • Unorthodox

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie tv drammatica

  • Josh O’Connor – The Crown
  • Jason Bateman – Ozark
  • Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
  • Al Pacino – Hunters
  • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie tv commedia-musicale

  • Don Cheadle – Black Monday
  • Nicholas Hoult – The Great
  • Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
  • Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
  • Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie tv drammatica

  • Olivia Colman – The Crown
  • Jodie Colmer – Killing Eve
  • Emma Corrin – The Crown
  • Laura Linney – Ozark
  • Sarah Paulson – Ratched

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie tv commedia-musicale

  • Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
  • Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning – The Great
  • Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
  • Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

  • Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
  • Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird
  • Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule
  • Hugh Grant – The Undoing
  • Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True

Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

  • Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
  • Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
  • Shira Haas – Unorthodox
  • Anya Taylor-Joy – La regina degli scacchi

Miglior attore non protagonista

  • John Boyega – Small Axe
  • Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule
  • Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
  • Jim Parsons – Hollywood
  • Donald Sutherland – The Undoing

Miglior attrice non protagonista

  • Gillian Anderson – The Crown
  • Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
  • Julia Garner – Ozark
  • Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
  • Cynthia Nixon – Ratched.

 

 

