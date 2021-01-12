Netflix per il 2021 è pronto ad offrire almeno un film a settimana: sono innumerevoli i titoli in vista di questo nuovo anno. La lista completa
Sarà almeno uno il film che Netflix per questo 2021 proporrà ogni settimana. La piattaforma di streaming ha reso noto l’elenco completo dei contenuti confermati, insieme ad un teaser con le clip più importanti. L’elenco conta attualmente 72 film, di cui una trilogia di genere horror.
Netflix, i titoli dei 72 film previsti per il 2021
Tra i protagonisti più importanti dei tanti film elencati ci sono The Rock, Di Caprio, Gal Gadot, Octavia Spencer, Jason Momoa, Chris Hemsworth, Amy Adams, Halle Berry, Felicity Jones a Zendaya. La data di uscita, dove confermata, è presente tra parentesi accanto al titolo del contenuto.
- 8 Rue De L’humanité
- A Boy Called Christmas
- A Castle For Christmas
- A Week Away
- A Winter’s Tale From Shaun The Sheep
- Afterlife Of The Party.
- Army Of The Dead
- Awake
- Back To The Outback
- Bad Trip
- Beauty
- Beckett
- Blonde
- Blood Red Sky
- Bombay Rose
- Bruised
- Concrete Cowboy
- Don’t Look Up
- Double Dad
- Escape From Spiderhead
- Fear Street Trilogy:
- Fear Street: 1994
- Fear Street: 1978
- Fear Street: 1666
- Fever Dream (Distancia De Rescate)
- Finding ‘ohana (29 gennaio)
- Fuimos Canciones
- I Care A Lot (19 febbraio)
- Intrusion
- Kate
- Love Hard
- Malcolm & Marie (5 febbraio)
- Monster
- Moxie (March 3)
- Munich
- Night Teeth
- Nightbooks
- No One Gets Out Alive
- O2
- Outside The Wire (15 gennaio)
- Penguin Bloom (27 gennaio)
- Pieces Of A Woman (7 gennaio)
- Red Notice
- Rise Of The Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtles: The Movie
- Robin Robin
- Skater Girl
- Stowaway
- Sweet Girl
- The Dig (29 gennaio)
- The Guilty
- The Hand Of God
- The Harder They Fall
- The Kissing Booth 3
- The Last Letter From Your Lover
- The Last Mercenary
- The Loud House Movie
- The Power Of The Dog
- The Princess Switch 3
- The Starling
- The Swarm
- The White Tiger (22 gennaio)
- The Woman In The Window
- There’s Someone Inside Your House
- Things Heard And Seen
- Thunder Force
- Tick,Tick…Boom!
- To All The Boys: Always And Forever
- Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans
- Wish Dragon
- Yes Day
Di altri tre film, rispettivamente di Alexandre Moratto, Graham King ed Alicia Keys, non si conosce ancora il titolo.