Bielorussia, Maria Kolesnikova incriminata: rischia 5 anni 

View this post on Instagram

Belarus opposition leader Maria Kalesnikava was shoved into the back of a van in Minsk by masked men at 10 am on Monday. She is the only member of the opposition trio to have remained in the country. #AlexanderLukashenko #Belarus #Europe #EuropeanUnio #MariaKolesnikova #NationalArtMuseum #politics #Protest #women #Womeninpolitics #womenjournal #WomenJournalists ➡️ Click the link in bio to read full article