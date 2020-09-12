È morto a 77 anni Frederick Toots Hibbert, frontman della band reggae dei Toots and the Maytals con cui ha contribuito a rendere famosa la musica giamaicana nel mondo
All’età di 77 anni è morto il frontman della band reggae Toots and the Maytals. Il gruppo ha contribuito negli anni ’60 a rendere famosa la musica giamaicana nel mondo. L’uomo si è spento a Kingston, ma le cause non sono state rese note. L’unica cosa certa è che era ricoverato in ospedale per sintomi riconducibili al Covid-19 e, quindi, avrebbe subito complicanze che hanno portato al decesso.
LEGGI ANCHE—> Facebook e Instagram pagano utenti per disattivare i profili: l’iniziativa
La carriera di Toots Hibbert
IN AGGIORNAMENTO
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The Legendary Toots Hibbert has passed i spoke with him a few weeks ago told him how much i loved him and what he means to me, we laughed and shared our mutual respect . i am fully in sorrow tonight i will miss his smile and laughter his genuine nature @tootsmaytalsofficial was a father figure to me his spirit is with us his music fills us with his energy i will never forget him. #foundingfather RIP TO THE MIGHTY AND POWERFUL NYAH FYAH BALL ❤️💚💛. JAH RASTAFAR I 😢😢😢
LEGGI ANCHE—> Bari, uccide compagno della ex e ferisce lei e il padre