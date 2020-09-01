Lutto nel basket: si è spento John Thompson, primo allenatore afroamericano campione Ncaa. E’ morto nella sua Washington ma proprio domani avrebbe festeggiato il compleanno.
Lutto terribile nel basket: è morto John Thompson, campione universitario alla guida di Georgetown nel 1984 e primo coach afroamericano della storia a vincere l’Ncaa. A dare la notizia è direttamente la famiglia, pur non specificando le cause del decesso. L’ex atleta si è spento in queste ore a Washington e proprio domani avrebbe compiuto 79 anni.
John Thompson saluta all’età di 78 anni
Dopo aver giocato prima con i Providence al college e poi nell’Nba con i Boston Celtics, intraprende la carriera da allenatore iniziando dalla high school. Dopo, nel 1972, viene appunto selezionato come tecnico della Hoyas di Georgetown, prestigiosa università cattolica dei sobborghi della città in cui è nato, ove vi resta per ben 27 anni.
E’ poi nel 1984 che riscrive la storia laureandosi come primo campione afro di il torneo Ncaa. Premiato come coach dell’anno nel 1985 dalla NACB e tre volte allenatore dell’anno dalla Big East nel 1980, 87 e 92, è ricordato anche per la semifinale delle Olimpiadi in Corea del Sud nel 1988.
Si tratterà tuttavia della più grande delusione della sua vita, dal momento che perde contro l’Unione Sovietica e dovrà accontentarsi unicamente della medaglia di bronzo malgrado le diverse stelle in organico. Fu proprio da quell’annata che gli USA decisero di non inviare solo giocatori universitari ai Giochi facendo così da apripista al Dream Team.
