The coach and I… ….I’m never forgetting that day, nor what he meant to the Hoyas, and DC as a whole. When my twin and I were kids we got a chance to meet him and ride with the team back to the school from the Cap Centre in Landover, MD. My mother didn’t have a car. So some kind of way she arranged it. We got a chance to hang out in the locker room…and some kinda room where I guess they received physical therapy from trainers. In that room we also met Sleepy Floyd, Big Patrick Ewing, um, Eric Smith I think, and others whose names I can’t remember. Beyond meeting this super tall guy with the booming voice, I’ll never forget Patrick Ewing sitting with his calves and knees in this huge metal container full of ice and water. I thought to myself, I’m never playing basketball if they all have to do this!!! Rest well Coach. ( photo circa 1997) . . Image of me by @photosbytony_brown (we were attending some summer league games on campus before heading to shoot wedding later that afternoon. Summer league games in DC back then WERE NOT TO BE MISSED!) . . #igotastorytotell #coachjohn #bigjohn #bigjohnthompson #johnthompson #coachjohnthompson #georgetown #hoyasdefense #georgetownhoyas #dtodd #derreltodd #circa1997