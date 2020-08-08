Calciomercato Juventus, Ronaldo criptico: “Devo riflettere”

Calciomercato Juventus, Ronaldo ha scritto un lunghissimo messaggio sul proprio account Instagram ufficiale che sta spingendo molti a delle riflessioni.
Con la vittoria per 2 a 1 la Juventus non passa contro il Lione ed esce agli ottavi di finale di Champions League. Un risultato pessimo per una squadra che ambisce a vincere tutto, soprattutto in ambito internazionale. Ormai il club degli Agnelli è arrivato ad un punto tale in cui vincere soltanto lo scudetto in Serie A è considerato un fallimento totale. Ed infatti poche ore fa il tecnico della squadra bianconera in questa stagione, Maurizio Sarri, è stato licenziato malgrado il primo posto in campionato. Questo perché il desiderio più forte della squadra torinese è la Champions League, la coppa dalle grandi orecchie che manca da troppo tempo al club italiano. Ora tutti faranno delle riflessioni e uno su tutti sarà Cristiano Ronaldo. Il miglior giocatore della stagione per la squadra bianconera non è stato in grado di trascinare la squadra da solo.
Poche ore dopo l’esonero di Sarri arriva un messaggio criptico da parte di CR7. L’ex stella del Real Madrid ha scritto sui social che ora è per lui tempo di riflettere. La Juventus è un club importante ed è un peccato che la stagione sia finita così presto. Perché i fan chiedono tanto, molto di più alla squadra, ed uscire dalla Champiosn così presto non è proprio il massimo. Qualcuno ha visto in queste parole dei possibili presagi di addio a breve. Ovviamente sono soltanto speculazioni fatte sul dolore del giocatore, che non è riuscito ad ottenere i trofei a cui aspirava lui e tutta la squadra. Di seguito il post originale del fuoriclasse portoghese.
The 2019/20 season is over for us, much later than usual but yet sooner than we expected. Now it’s time for reflection, time to analyse the ups and downs because critical thinking is the only way to improve. A huge club such as Juventus must always think like the best in the world, work like the best in the world, so that we can call ourselves one of the best and biggest clubs in the world. Winning the Serie A once again in such a difficult year is something that we are very proud of. Personally, scoring 37 goals for Juventus and 11 for the Portuguese National Team is something that makes me face the future with renewed ambition and desire to keep doing better and better each year. But the fans demand more from us. They expect more from us. And we have to deliver, we must live up to the highest expectations. May this short vacation break allow us all to make the best decisions for the future and come back stronger and more committed than ever. . See you soon! 💪🏼👊🏼