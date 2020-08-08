Calciomercato Juventus, Ronaldo ha scritto un lunghissimo messaggio sul proprio account Instagram ufficiale che sta spingendo molti a delle riflessioni.

Con la vittoria per 2 a 1 la Juventus non passa contro il Lione ed esce agli ottavi di finale di Champions League. Un risultato pessimo per una squadra che ambisce a vincere tutto, soprattutto in ambito internazionale. Ormai il club degli Agnelli è arrivato ad un punto tale in cui vincere soltanto lo scudetto in Serie A è considerato un fallimento totale. Ed infatti poche ore fa il tecnico della squadra bianconera in questa stagione, Maurizio Sarri, è stato licenziato malgrado il primo posto in campionato. Questo perché il desiderio più forte della squadra torinese è la Champions League, la coppa dalle grandi orecchie che manca da troppo tempo al club italiano. Ora tutti faranno delle riflessioni e uno su tutti sarà Cristiano Ronaldo. Il miglior giocatore della stagione per la squadra bianconera non è stato in grado di trascinare la squadra da solo.

Calciomercato Juventus, Ronaldo criptico: “Devo riflettere”

Poche ore dopo l’esonero di Sarri arriva un messaggio criptico da parte di CR7. L’ex stella del Real Madrid ha scritto sui social che ora è per lui tempo di riflettere. La Juventus è un club importante ed è un peccato che la stagione sia finita così presto. Perché i fan chiedono tanto, molto di più alla squadra, ed uscire dalla Champiosn così presto non è proprio il massimo. Qualcuno ha visto in queste parole dei possibili presagi di addio a breve. Ovviamente sono soltanto speculazioni fatte sul dolore del giocatore, che non è riuscito ad ottenere i trofei a cui aspirava lui e tutta la squadra. Di seguito il post originale del fuoriclasse portoghese.

