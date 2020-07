STELLANTIS: the new global mobility leader to be formed by FCA and @GroupePSA. Derived from ‘stello’, a Latin verb meaning “to brighten with stars”, the name evokes the spirit of the new group and the ambitious alignment of its storied automotive brands. https://t.co/3Eqt7aJhBO pic.twitter.com/PCd2ZZeyLb

