E’ morto a 48 anni Roberto Faraone Mennella, il designer di gioielli delle star internazionali: era conosciuto in tutto il mondo

E’ morto a 48 anni Roberto Faraone Mennella, conosciuto in tutto il mondo per essere il designer di gioielli di molte star internazionali. Originario di Torre del Greco, in provincia di Napoli, si è arreso dopo una lunga lotta di 8 mesi contro il cancro. Lo stesso Faraone Mennella lo scorso 17 marzo aveva postato una foto su Instagram che lo ritraeva in uno stato molto compromesso di salute, in cui invitava i suoi followers di prestare attenzione al Covid-19. Con il suo marchio di gioielli ‘R.F.M.A.S.‘, fondato insieme ad Amedeo Scognamiglio, ha letteralmente conquistato il mondo, aprendo punti vendita negli Stati Uniti, Inghilterra e Cina. Star di Hollywood del calibro di Meryl Streep, Charlize Theron e Spike Lee hanno indossato i suoi gioielli.

POTREBBE INTERESSARTI ANCHE >>> Lutto nel mondo del cinema: morto Charles Lippincott, pubblicista di Guerre Stellari

E’ morto Roberto Faraone Mennella, il designer di gioielli apprezzato in tutto il mondo: era malato da tempo

Purtroppo il gioielliere Roberto Faraone Mennella si è spento dopo una lunga malattia, che egli stesso qualche giorno fa aveva documentato. L’ultimo saluto al 48enne napoletano avverrà in forma privata presso la cappella di famiglia. Roberto fin da giovane, dopo la laurea in legge ottenuta all’Università Federico II, era volato a New York per realizzare la sua passione di designer di alta gioielleria. Divideva la sua vita tra Italia e america.

LEGGI ANCHE >>> Lutto nel mondo della musica: morto Chris Trousdale