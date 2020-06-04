E’ morto a 48 anni Roberto Faraone Mennella, il designer di gioielli delle star internazionali: era conosciuto in tutto il mondo
E’ morto a 48 anni Roberto Faraone Mennella, conosciuto in tutto il mondo per essere il designer di gioielli di molte star internazionali. Originario di Torre del Greco, in provincia di Napoli, si è arreso dopo una lunga lotta di 8 mesi contro il cancro. Lo stesso Faraone Mennella lo scorso 17 marzo aveva postato una foto su Instagram che lo ritraeva in uno stato molto compromesso di salute, in cui invitava i suoi followers di prestare attenzione al Covid-19. Con il suo marchio di gioielli ‘R.F.M.A.S.‘, fondato insieme ad Amedeo Scognamiglio, ha letteralmente conquistato il mondo, aprendo punti vendita negli Stati Uniti, Inghilterra e Cina. Star di Hollywood del calibro di Meryl Streep, Charlize Theron e Spike Lee hanno indossato i suoi gioielli.
Purtroppo il gioielliere Roberto Faraone Mennella si è spento dopo una lunga malattia, che egli stesso qualche giorno fa aveva documentato. L’ultimo saluto al 48enne napoletano avverrà in forma privata presso la cappella di famiglia. Roberto fin da giovane, dopo la laurea in legge ottenuta all’Università Federico II, era volato a New York per realizzare la sua passione di designer di alta gioielleria. Divideva la sua vita tra Italia e america.
Eight months into this roller coaster called cancer I never thought about talking publicly about it because is a very personal matter and it is not in my nature to do so. I was raised in a way that you deal with situations and fight discreetly and I know there is always someone that is in worse situation and pain then yours. But yesterday I decided to talk about it because of the nonsense behavior I read and see around me. For the first time the majority of the people in Italy and soon in the entire world will experience quarantine and realize how lonely and frustrating it can be but mostly will relate for the first time with people that suffer and in need. This virus main dangerous aspect is that spreads easily and even if with no symptoms it can and will infect others and mostly elderly (highest rate of deaths) and people like me with cancer or other medical conditions. If you don’t want to lose your loved ones and the generation that built our country that fed and took care of us and the one that will in the future….I beg you to be considerate and STAY HOME (at least for three weeks) going to get a sigarette and then still getting together in groups it won’t stop this. You will all celebrate life soon but for now think you are in the “BIG BROTHER REALITY SHOW” and respect the rules. A dear friend from Singapore told me that they controlled the spreading by condemning up to 6 months in jail, or pay a fine as large as $10,000, or both when lying about where they had been traveling to health authorities. Foreigners with visas were taken away their status and not allowed ever again to live and come back to Singapore! Well it worked! And lastly but most importantly I want you all to think about the angels out there, Roberta, Caterina, Silvia, Paola and the thousands nurses and doctors taking care of us and working non stop despite the harsh work hours and exhaustion to save our lives….(but many are daily dying around us) while you only need to stay on your couch and watch a movie or read a book! 🙏