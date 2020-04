SpaceX Dragon Cargo Craft Departs Space Station

A #Dragon is making its way back home 🐉On Tues., April 7, SpaceX’s #Dragon spacecraft will depart from the International Space Station filled with more than 4,000 pounds of valuable scientific experiments and other cargo. The flight controllers at mission control in Houston will issue commands to release Dragon using the station’s Canadarm2 robotic arm. NASA Astronaut Andrew Morgan will back up the ground controllers as the spacecraft departs the orbital laboratory. Tune in to watch our coverage.

Pubblicato da NASA – National Aeronautics and Space Administration su Martedì 7 aprile 2020