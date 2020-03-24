Tramite un post su Instagram, Greta Thunberg ha parlato del Coronavirus e, in particolare, ha rivelato che potrebbe averlo avuto

Il Coronavirus continua ad avanzare e non sembra al momento esserci una via di scampo. I numeri, purtroppo, continuano a salire, nonostante le misure prese. È importante continuare a seguirle, sperando in risultati più efficienti nei giorni a seguire. In Italia come nel mondo, i test dei tamponi per verificare la positività al Covid-19 non sono infiniti, anzi. Gli asintomatici non vengono quasi mai sottoposti al test, pur potendo tranquillamente essere positivi. Tra questi, potrebbe esserci stata anche Greta Thunberg. Tramite un post sul suo Instagram, ha annunciato di essere appena uscita da un periodi di auto-quarantena, in cui si era messa in quanto mostrava i sintomi principali della pandemia.

Greta Thunberg, le sue parole e l’appello ai più giovani

Con un post pubblicato sul proprio profilo Instagram, la paladina dell’ambiente Greta Thunberg ha voluto dire la sua su ciò che sta accadendo nel mondo a causa del Coronavirus. Non solo. La piccola attivista svedese ha spiegato come potrebbe esser stata positiva pure lei. “Ho riscontrato tutti i sintomi del Covid-19. Stanchezza, brividi, tosse secca e mal di gola” spiegando poi che, anche in Svezia, non si può fare il test del tampone se non per condizioni di salute estremamente gravi. La Thunberg ha poi voluto rivolgersi ai suoi coetanei, esortandoli a rimanere a casa per metter fine a questa terribile pandemia. “Noi non a rischio abbiamo un importantissima missione di salvaguardia verso le persone più a rischio” e continua “#StayAtHome in modo da rallentare il contagio del Coronavirus“.

