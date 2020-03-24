Tramite un post su Instagram, Greta Thunberg ha parlato del Coronavirus e, in particolare, ha rivelato che potrebbe averlo avuto
Il Coronavirus continua ad avanzare e non sembra al momento esserci una via di scampo. I numeri, purtroppo, continuano a salire, nonostante le misure prese. È importante continuare a seguirle, sperando in risultati più efficienti nei giorni a seguire. In Italia come nel mondo, i test dei tamponi per verificare la positività al Covid-19 non sono infiniti, anzi. Gli asintomatici non vengono quasi mai sottoposti al test, pur potendo tranquillamente essere positivi. Tra questi, potrebbe esserci stata anche Greta Thunberg. Tramite un post sul suo Instagram, ha annunciato di essere appena uscita da un periodi di auto-quarantena, in cui si era messa in quanto mostrava i sintomi principali della pandemia.
Greta Thunberg, le sue parole e l’appello ai più giovani
Con un post pubblicato sul proprio profilo Instagram, la paladina dell’ambiente Greta Thunberg ha voluto dire la sua su ciò che sta accadendo nel mondo a causa del Coronavirus. Non solo. La piccola attivista svedese ha spiegato come potrebbe esser stata positiva pure lei. “Ho riscontrato tutti i sintomi del Covid-19. Stanchezza, brividi, tosse secca e mal di gola” spiegando poi che, anche in Svezia, non si può fare il test del tampone se non per condizioni di salute estremamente gravi. La Thunberg ha poi voluto rivolgersi ai suoi coetanei, esortandoli a rimanere a casa per metter fine a questa terribile pandemia. “Noi non a rischio abbiamo un importantissima missione di salvaguardia verso le persone più a rischio” e continua “#StayAtHome in modo da rallentare il contagio del Coronavirus“.
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father – who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but – AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
