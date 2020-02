View this post on Instagram

I’d love to say so many things right now, but honestly I can’t find the appropriate words. Every word that comes to my mind in this moment cannot properly express what I’m feeling. I would just love to thank everybody, from the agency (@imgmodels) to the members of @vogueitalia , @pg_dmcasting, @samuel_ellis for the casting and of course the brilliant photographer @roversi , who gave me the opportunity to represent my second home. I had so much fun, thank you from the bottom of my heart❤️