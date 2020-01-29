Raiola difende lo United. Il famosissimo agente sportivo condanna quanto fatto da alcuni tifosi vandali.
Non sta andando benissimo il Manchester United. La squadra inglese, un po’ come il Milan in Italia, si trova ormai a sopravvivere grazie alle passate vittorie. Ombra di se stesso, il Manchester sta continuando a deludere i tifosi e quanto sta succedendo sul mercato non fa intendere un imminente cambio di rotta. La squadra non sta facendo acquisti importanti ed anzi, dopo l’addio di Young, non ha preso esterni all’altezza. Inoltre continua ad essere un problema Paul Pogba, che sembra sempre di più voler andare via. Per dimostrare il proprio malcontento, alcuni tifosi hanno deciso di prendere d’assalto la casa del vicepresidente Woodward, con la famiglia all’interno.
Raiola difende lo United: “Attacco criminale dei tifosi!”
Persino Mino Raiola, agente di Paul Pogba in rottura con lo United, ha preso le parti del dirigente inglese. Di seguito le sue dichiarazioni su Twitter:
“Se qualcuno ha voluto usare me come mezzo per creare rabbia verso Woodward, non ha capito nulla perché i miei rapporti con Ed sono buoni, professionali. Sì, non andiamo sempre d’accordo, ma è normale. Quello che non è normale è quello che è successo la notte scorsa. È violenza e io la condanno. Quei tizi sono dei cretini e il loro è un comportamento criminale.
Questa gente va rinchiusa e rieducata. Questo non può essere parte dello sport. Questo è sport, S-P-O-R-T. Non è una questione di vita o di morte, è IN-TRAT-TE-NI-MEN-TO.
Pensate che la gente vada ad attaccare casa di Brad Pitt perchè ha fatto un brutto film? O che Quentin Tarantino riceva minacce di morte perché uno dei suoi film non è stato bello? Non esistono ragioni ne scuse per questo tipo di comportamento. E quindi Ed Woodward ha il mio pieno supporto e tutta la mia solidarietà”.
